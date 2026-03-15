Israel approves emergency military funding as Iran war rages

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The package was approved over the weekend by Cabinet ministers during a telephone meeting.

Jerusalem – Israel has approved a 2.6 billion shekel (S$1.06 billion) emergency budget allocation for military purchases, Israeli media reported on March 15, as the war with Iran entered its third week.

The package was approved over the weekend by Cabinet ministers during a telephone meeting, the daily Haaretz reported.

It will be used for “security purchases” and to address “urgent needs”, it said, without providing further details.

A finance ministry document circulated to all ministers and reported by several media outlets, including Channel 12, said that “given the intensity of the fighting”, the additional budget allocation was necessary.

“An urgent and immediate need has arisen to provide an operational response, including the acquisition of munitions, the procurement of advanced weapons systems and the replenishment of critical combat stocks,” the document said.

The document added that the move constituted “an exceptional emergency decision intended solely to address needs arising from the conduct of the fighting”.

The funds will be drawn from the state budget, totalling US$222 billion (S$284 billion) and approved by the government on March 12. The move is expected to be adopted by the Knesset by March 31, according to the reports.

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet officially commented on the measure or specified what purchases the funds will cover.

Since the Israeli-US bombardments against Iran that began on Feb 28, Israel has been targeted daily by Iranian ballistic missile fire, which the military has mostly intercepted using its missile defence systems.

According to Haaretz, citing security officials, 250 ballistic missiles had been fired by Iran at Israel asatf March 13.

Twelve people have been killed in Israel by missiles or falling debris since the start of the war, according to an AFP tally of figures given by Israeli authorities and first responders. AFP