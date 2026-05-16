Israel and Lebanon agree to extend ceasefire by 45 days, US State Dept says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A car that was destroyed in an Isaeli missile stike on a highway south of Beirut, Lebanon, on May 13.

WASHINGTON - Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire US President Donald Trump declared on April 16, the US State Department said on May 15.

“The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress,” State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott said.

The State Department cast Israel-Lebanon talks - held in Washington on May 14 and 15 - as “highly productive” and said the countries would reconvene negotiations on June 2 and June 3.

This week’s talks were the sides’ third meeting since Israel intensified air attacks on Lebanon after Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel on March 2, three days into the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Israel widened its ground invasion into Lebanon’s south in April.

Fought in parallel to the US-Iran conflict, Israel’s war in Lebanon has rumbled on since US President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire on April 16, though hostilities have largely been contained to southern Lebanon since then. REUTERS