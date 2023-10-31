Israel aims shock-value online campaign at Europe

PARIS - Israel is running a hard-hitting online campaign targeting mostly Europeans with shocking images and testimonies from the attacks carried out by militant group Hamas on Oct 7.

Dozens of clips of burnt bodies, bereaved families, fast-cuts of screams and sirens, rescue workers and pathologists are featured on the Israeli foreign ministry’s official social media channels and in paid advertising campaigns.

The idea is to keep fresh in the minds of the foreign public how Hamas fighters crossed from Gaza into Israel and, according to Israeli officials, killed some 1,400 people while also seizing more than 230 hostages.

The online campaign also aims to justify Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza since then.

The aerial bombardment has killed more than 8,300 people, including over 3,000 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Some of the videos are graphic: In one clip, a pathologist describes photos of a child’s burnt body.

Others are unashamedly emotive.

Cartoon unicorns frolic among rainbows before giant capital letters pop up on the screen: “Just as you would do everything for your child, we will do everything to protect ours.”

“This is how we communicate in 2023,” Mr Emmanuel Nahshon of the Israeli foreign ministry told AFP.

But experts say the campaign risks alienating some audiences.

There has already been some pushback, with Google limiting access to one graphic clip and a gaming firm demanding the ads be removed.

1.1 billion views

Mr Nahshon said he wanted the message to get out to the world that Hamas’s atrocities are comparable to those of the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, who were notorious for publicising their massacres and hostage-taking.

The Israeli videos come with made-for-sharing slogans such as “BringThemHome”, “Stand with Israel, Stand with Humanity” or “Hamas=ISIS”.

This is even though many scholars reject the comparison between Hamas and ISIS.

Mr Nahshon said the videos had racked up more than one billion views.

It is a claim backed by data from US digital marketing company Semrush, which showed the campaign at that stage had clocked up 1.1 billion views in some 30 countries.