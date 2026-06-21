Islamic State claims responsibility for northeastern Aleppo attack that killed two Syrian soldiers

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CAIRO, June 20 - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Saturday for an attack near the city of Manbij in Syria's northeastern Aleppo province that the Syrian Defence Ministry said killed two soldiers.

The militant group made the claim in a statement on its Telegram channel. Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

Earlier on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said two soldiers had been killed by unidentified assailants near Manbij but provided no further details.

The attack came amid a series of assaults claimed by Islamic State since February, when the jihadist group announced what it described as a new phase of operations against the government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The Syrian government has expanded its control in parts of northern and eastern Syria, and U.S. forces have begun withdrawing from some positions in the country's northeast, according to Syrian military and security sources. REUTERS