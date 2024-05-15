Islamic State claims attack on army post in northern Iraq

Men carry coffin of an Iraqi soldier at the Wadi al-Salam cemetery, Arabic for \"Peace Valley\", who was killed in an attack by Islamic State militants on an army post in a rural area between Diyala and Salahuddin provinces, during the funeral in Najaf, Iraq, May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
May 15, 2024, 03:37 AM
May 15, 2024, 03:37 AM

BAGHDAD - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Tuesday for an attack on Monday targeting an army post in northern Iraq which security sources said had killed a commanding officer and four soldiers.

The attack took place between Diyala and Salahuddin provinces, a rural area that remains a hotbed of activity for militant cells years after Iraq declared final victory over the extremist group in 2017.

Security forces repelled the attack, the defence ministry said on Monday in a statement mourning the loss of a colonel and a number of others from the regiment. The security sources said five others had also been wounded.

Islamic State said in a statement on Telegram it had targeted the barracks with machine guns and grenades.

Iraq has seen relative security stability in recent years after the chaos of the 2003-U.S.-led invasion and years of bloody sectarian conflict that followed. REUTERS

