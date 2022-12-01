ISIS leader killed in Free Syrian Army operation; a new one is picked

CAIRO - The leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) was killed in an operation carried out by the rebel Free Syrian Army in mid-October in Syria’s Daraa province, the US military said on on Wednesday, another heavy blow to a group that once struck fear across the Middle East.

No American military troops were involved in the operation, according to a spokesman for the US Central Command, which oversees US troops in Syria.

Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesman for ISIS, in an audio message posted on an affiliated Telegram channel, said Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi, a nom de guerre, was killed while “fighting enemies of God”, without elaborating.

He said ISIS has selected Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi – also an alias – as its new leader.

“Quraishi” refers to a tribe of the Prophet Muhammad, from whom ISIS leaders must claim descent.

No details about the new ISIS leader were given in the audio.

ISIS’ previous chief, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi, was killed in February 2022 in a US raid in Idlib province in northern Syria. His predecessor, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed, also in Idlib, in October 2019.

The spokesman urged ISIS members in all countries to pledge allegiance to the new leader, adding that “he is one of the loyal sons of the (Islamic) state”.

Mr Hassan Hassan, author of a book on ISIS, said one “unprecedented” but possible scenario was that Hashemi “was killed ‘accidentally’ during a raid or fighting without him being known to whoever killed him”.

But “jihadist groups have a long history of claiming leaders/commanders dead, just to get intelligence/security agencies off their backs,” he added on Twitter.

Mr Hassan said ISIS has been diminished.

“This doesn’t mean the group is finished, but for now it is a shadow of its former self. They are hollowed out in terms of their leadership and their ability to carry out attacks,” he said. “They don’t have iconic, charismatic leaders any more, and they haven’t carried out any major attacks recently.”