ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Pakistani embassy in Kabul

Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
4 min ago

ISLAMABAD - Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, a statement carried by one of the militant group’s affiliated channels on Telegram said on Sunday.

The embassy came under attack on Friday with gunfire wounding a Pakistani security guard, officials said, in what Islamabad called an attempt to assassinate its head of mission, who was unhurt.

ISIS claimed the attack was carried by two of its members armed with “medium and sniper weapons” and was targeting the ambassador and his guards who were present at the courtyard of the embassy.

The attack injured at least one guard and caused damage to the building, the group said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Pakistani embassy in Kabul attacked, one injured
ISIS leader killed in Free Syrian Army operation; a new one is picked

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top