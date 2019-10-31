ISIS confirms Baghdadi is dead, appoints Ibrahim al-Quraishi as successor

CAIRO (REUTERS, AFP) – The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group confirmed on Thursday (Oct 31) its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed, the group’s news agency Amaq said in an audio tape following a US weekend raid.

“We mourn you... commander of the faithful,” an audio statement read by Abu Hamza al-Quraishi, presented as the militant group’s spokesman, said.

The group had been silent until now.

Baghdadi, an Iraqi militant who rose from obscurity to declare himself “caliph” of all Muslims as the leader of ISIS, was killed by US special forces in north-western Syria, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

As successor ISIS appointed someone Amaq only identified as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi.

Aymenn al-Tamimi, a researcher at Swansea University focused on ISIS, said the name was unknown but could be a top figure called Hajj Abdullah whom the US State Department had identified as a possible successor to Baghdadi.

“It could be someone we know, who perhaps has just assumed this new name,” said Tamimi.

The group, which controlled swathes of Iraq and Syria between 2014 and 2017 and carried out atrocities that horrified most Muslims, also confirmed the death of its spokesman Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir.

Baghdadi killed himself and three of his children by detonating a suicide vest when he was cornered in a tunnel during the operation, according to US officials.