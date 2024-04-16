Iraq's deputy prime minister, in US meeting, calls for regional restraint

WASHINGTON - Iraq called on all parties to show restraint amid soaring tensions between neighbouring Iran and Israel, Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Tamim said on April 15, as talks on the complex US-Iraq relationship began in Washington.

The meetings come as US ally Israel weighs its response to Iran's weekend missile and drone attack, with the US and Europe urging restraint.

Mr Tamim, who co-chaired a meeting of the US-Iraq Higher Coordinating Committee with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said Iraq was concerned about its region being "dragged into a wider war that will threaten international security and safety."

"And therefore we call on all parties for self restraint and respect the rules of diplomatic works and also international laws," he said.

Iraq is a rare ally of both Washington and Tehran. Iraqi airspace was a main route for Iran’s unprecedented drone and ballistic missile attack on Israel, and Iraqi officials say Iran informed them, as well as other countries in the region, ahead of the attack.

A delegation led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani will meet officials across Washington on April 15, including President Joe Biden and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

US and other Western officials have welcomed economic reform plans put forward by Mr Sudani, but concerns remain over the influence of Iran-backed groups. Shi'ite Muslim armed groups have engaged in tit-for-tat attacks on US forces linked to Israel's war in Gaza.

The US invaded Iraq in 2003 to topple Saddam Hussein and withdrew in 2011, only for troops to return in 2014 to help fight Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) after the extremist Sunni Muslim militant group overran large parts of the country.

Washington and Baghdad are in talks over ending the US-led military coalition in the country, although the Higher Coordinating Committee is tasked with discussing other aspects of the relationship, including economic ties.