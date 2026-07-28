Iraq says opens probe into Saudi drone attack claim

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi called for a probe into Saudi’s claim “regarding the targeting of the kingdom with drones launched from Iraqi territory”.

Baghdad - Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi called on July 27 for an investigation into Saudi Arabia’s claim that drones targeting its territory had been launched by pro-Iran groups in Iraq, his spokesman said.

Zaidi directed “the competent security authorities to investigate the statement issued by the ministry of defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the targeting of the kingdom with drones launched from Iraqi territory”, spokesman Sabah al-Numan said in a statement.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella network of Iran-backed Shia militias conducting attacks against US and Israeli targets while operating outside Iraq’s formal military structure, said the Saudi accusations were “fabrications that serve only as an attempt to justify their inability to respond to the painful Yemeni strikes”.

It warned Riyadh that any “foolish action” in Iraq will be met with a “tough” response. AFP