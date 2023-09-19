Iraq PM meets US Secretary of State, gets invite to visit Washington - state media

BAGHDAD - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on Monday and received an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Washington, Iraqi state media reported. REUTERS

