Iraq goes a record 290 days without govt after polls

BAGHDAD • Iraq has marked its longest post-election deadlock as infighting among Shi'ite and Kurdish groups in particular prevented the formation of a government, hampering reforms needed as the country struggles to recover from decades of conflict.

More than nine months since an October election, lawmakers tasked with choosing a president and prime minister looked no closer to an agreement on Wednesday, bringing the country to a record 290 days without a head of government or Cabinet.

The last longest deadlock was in 2010 when, after 289 days, Mr Nouri al-Maliki was given a second term as prime minister.

In a sign that the impasse would not be broken any time soon, hundreds of supporters of populist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr broke into Iraq's Parliament on Wednesday, chanting against his political rival, Mr Maliki, and Iran-aligned groups.

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi continues to run the country.

If parties cannot agree on a new government, Mr Kadhimi might stay on as caretaker until new elections can be held. The paralysis has left Iraq without a budget for 2022, holding up spending on much-needed infrastructure projects and economic reform.

Iraqis say the situation is exacerbating a lack of services and jobs even as Baghdad earns record oil income because of high crude prices and has seen no major wars since the defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria five years ago.

"There's no government, so there's no budget, streets remain potholed, power and water are scarce, and there's poor healthcare and education," said Mr Mohammed Mohammed, a 68-year-old retired civil servant from the southern city of Nassiriya.

These same conditions fuelled mass protests across Baghdad and southern Iraq in 2019.

Demonstrators demanded the removal of parties that have been in power since the 2003 United States-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, accusing them of rampant corruption that has stopped Iraq from moving forward.

Security forces and militiamen killed hundreds of protesters, and the protests fizzled out in 2020.

Mr Kadhimi took office as a compromise candidate in response to the rallies, promising to punish killers of protesters and hold an early election, which took place on Oct 10. Most of those who protested have given up hope for change.

"Whatever government forms, it'll be made up of the people and parties who killed our friends," said Mr Ali al-Khayali, an anti-government activist who participated in the demonstrations.

REUTERS