Iraq to freeze funds of Hezbollah and Houthis, official gazette says

A Hezbollah fighter beside a military tank in Western Qalamoun, Syria, in 2017. Washington has long sought to reduce Iran’s influence in countries in the Middle East.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BAGHDAD - Iraq will freeze the money of Iran-backed armed groups, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis, its official gazette has said.

The move will likely be welcomed by Washington, which has long sought to

reduce Iran’s influence

in Iraq and other countries in the Middle East where Tehran has allies.

Iran views its neighbour and ally Iraq as vital for keeping its economy afloat amid sanctions. But Baghdad, a partner to both the United States and Iran, is wary of being caught in the crosshairs of US President Donald Trump’s policy to squeeze Tehran.

Iran wields considerable military, political and economic influence in Iraq through its powerful Shi’ite militias and the political parties it backs in Baghdad.

But increased US pressure over the past year comes at a time when Iran has been weakened by Israel’s attacks on its regional proxies. REUTERS

