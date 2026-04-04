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Iraq-Iran border crossing at Shalamcheh returns to normal after closure due to air strikes

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Vehicles drive at the Shalamcha border crossing between Iraq and Iran, in Basra, Iraq, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani/File Photo

Vehicles drive at the Shalamcha border crossing between Iraq and Iran, in Basra, Iraq, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani/File Photo

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BASRA, Iraq, April 4 - Passenger movement has returned to normal at the Shalamcheh border crossing between Iraq and Iran after it was closed following air strikes on the Iranian side that killed an Iraqi citizen, security sources and state news agency said on Saturday.

The crossing serves as one of the main routes for imports to Iraq of vegetables and other food supplies from Iran, traders and border officials say. Any prolonged disruption can quickly affect supplies to local markets.

The sources said at least five Iraqis were seriously wounded in the strikes, which hit a passenger reception area on the Iranian side.

Iraqi police recovered the body of a man, while the wounded were taken to hospital, most in critical condition.

A few hours after the strikes near Shalamcheh, Iraqi border authorities also briefly halted movement at the Safwan crossing with Kuwait after reporting explosions on the Kuwaiti side, Iraqi security and border officials said.

The officials added they saw drones hovering overhead moments before the blasts. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.