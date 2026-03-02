Iran’s security chief Larijani says ‘will not negotiate’ with US

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Iran security chief Ali Larijani denied media reports that Iranian officials had sought to initiate talks with the Trump administration.

Tehran - Iran “will not negotiate with the United States”, Mr Ali Larijani, the powerful head of Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council said on March 2.

In a post on X, he denied media reports that Iranian officials had sought to initiate talks with the Trump administration following a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend, which came after Tehran and Washington held nuclear negotiations.

US President Donald Trump’s “delusional fantasies” have plunged the Middle East into chaos, he said.

“Trump plunged the region into chaos with his ‘delusional fantasies’ and now fears more American troop casualties,” Mr Larijani wrote on X.