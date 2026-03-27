Iran’s response to US peace proposal expected Friday, source says

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U.S. President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, March 27 - Iran's response to a U.S. peace proposal aimed at ending the war in the Middle East is expected later on Friday, according to a source briefed on the matter.

U.S. President Donald Trump and top White House officials have been told via interlocutors that Iran's counter-proposal would likely arrive Friday, the source said.

The war, which began when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, has spread across the Middle East.

Iran had been reviewing a 15 point proposal, sent via Pakistan, that included demands ranging from dismantling Iran's nuclear program to curbing its missile development and effectively handing over control of the Strait of Hormuz, according to sources and reports.

An Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday that senior officials had reviewed the proposal and felt it served only U.S. and Israeli interests. But the official said diplomacy had not ended. REUTERS