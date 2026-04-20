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Iran’s President stresses importance of diplomacy while noting distrust of US

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a visit to the shrine of the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in southern Tehran, Iran, January 31, 2026.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said every rational and diplomatic path should be used to reduce tensions with the US.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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DUBAI Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on April 20 that every rational and diplomatic path should be used to reduce tensions with the US, but added that vigilance and distrust in interactions with Washington were an “undeniable necessity”, according to the official IRNA news agency.

A two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US is set to expire on April 22, with US representatives set to reach Islamabad for Iran negotiations on April 20, while Tehran has yet to announce whether it will send a delegation to Pakistan.

Iranian state TV quoted an unnamed informed source as saying there were no plans for a second round of negotiations due to the US’ “excessive and irrational” demands as well as its changing stances.

The adversaries are at loggerheads over the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran tightened control over maritime transit as the US continues to blockade Iranian ports and, on April 19, took custody of a vessel trying to get past the American blockade.

Both Iran and the US have accused each other of violating the ceasefire. Mr Pezeshkian said the US blockade showed that Washington was moving towards “repeating previous patterns and betraying diplomacy”, according to state TV. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.