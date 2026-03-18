Iran’s nuclear doctrine not likely to change, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqhchi said the country's stance against the development of nuclear weapons will not significantly change.

– Iran’s stance against the development of nuclear weapons will not significantly change, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Al Jazeera in remarks relayed by Iranian media on March 18 , cautioning that the new supreme leader is yet to publicly express his view on the matter.

Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed early in the US-Israeli war against Iran, opposed the development of weapons of mass destruction in a fatwa, or religious edict, issued in the early 2000s.

Western countries, including the US and Israel, have for years accused Tehran of seeking nuclear weapons, while the Iranian authorities have said their nuclear programme is solely for civilian purposes.

Mr Araqchi said fatwas depend on the Islamic jurist issuing them, and added he was not yet in a position to judge the jurisprudential or political views of Mr Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new supreme leader. REUTERS