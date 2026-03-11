Straitstimes.com header logo

Iran’s new supreme leader ‘safe and sound’ despite war injury reports, says president’s son

Mr Mojtaba Khamenei has yet to address the nation since he was named Iran’s new supreme leader.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow our live coverage here.

TEHRAN – Iran’s new supreme leader

Mojtaba Khamenei

is “safe and sound” despite reports of an injury during the war with Israel and the United States, according to the son of the Iranian president.

“I heard news that Mr Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I have asked some friends who had connections. They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound,” Mr Yousef Pezeshkian, who is also a government adviser, said in a post on his Telegram channel on March 11.

State television has called Mr Khamenei a “wounded veteran of the Ramadan war” but never specified his injury.

The new supreme leader is the son and successor of the Islamic republic’s longtime ruler, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,

who was killed in US-Israeli strikes

on Iran on Feb 28, which triggered a war across the Middle East.

The 56-year-old Mr Mojtaba Khamenei, a discreet figure who has rarely appeared in public or spoken at official events, has yet to address the nation or issue a written statement

since he was declared supreme leader

on March 9.

In a report on March 11, the New York Times, quoting three unnamed Iranian officials, said Mr Khamenei “had suffered injuries, including to his legs, but that he was alert and sheltering at a highly secure location with limited communication”. AFP

