Iranian leader Ali Khamenei killed in strikes, Israel says

The body of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been found, a senior Israeli official told Reuters.

WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM/DUBAI/DOHA - The United States and Israel launched the most ambitious attack on Iran in decades on Feb 28 and Israel said Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed in the operation.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s body has been found, a senior Israeli official told Reuters.

Two Israeli TV networks later reported that a photograph of the Ayatollah’s body had been shown to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Loud cheers are said to have echoed across parts of Tehran as the news spread and residents took to their windows to applaud and play celebratory music.

Earlier, Iran called the strikes unprovoked and illegal and responded with missiles fired at Israel and at least seven other countries, including Gulf states that host US bases.

US President Donald Trump, who made the biggest foreign-policy gamble of his presidency after campaigning for reelection as a “peace president”, said the strikes were aimed at ending a decades-long threat from Iran and ensuring it could not develop a nuclear weapon.

Mr Trump called on Iranian security forces to lay down their weapons and invited Iranians to topple their government once the bombing ended.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were many signs indicating Ayatollah Khamenei “is no longer” and called on Iranians to finish the job.

He said the Ayatollah’s compound had been destroyed, and Revolutionary Guard commanders and senior nuclear officials had been killed.

Three sources familiar with the matter said Iranian Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour were killed in the Israeli attacks.

Iranian media had said Ayatollah Khamenei’s son-in-law and daughter-in-law were also killed.

‘We are terrified’

In cities across Iran, explosions caused widespread panic.

“We are scared, we are terrified. My children are shaking, we have nowhere to go, we will die here,” mother-of-two Minou, 32, said weeping as she spoke to Reuters by phone from the northern city of Tabriz.

Iran responded by launching missiles at Israel and at several Gulf Arab countries that host US bases.

After confronting hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks, the Pentagon said there were no US deaths or injuries.

The US military named the campaign, “OPERATION EPIC FURY.”

Iran issued a warning that the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage through which around a fifth of global oil consumption passes, had been closed. Traders expected a sharp jump in oil prices. Airlines cancelled flights in the Middle East.

Tehran promised a stronger response to come, with a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander, Mr Ebrahim Jabbari, saying it had so far used only “scrap missiles” and would soon unveil unforeseen weapons.

The UN Security Council was due to meet in New York on Feb 28.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Israel’s military said some 200 fighter jets had completed the largest flying mission in its history, hitting 500 targets throughout Iran including strategic defence systems already damaged in strikes in 2025.

A girls’ primary school in the southern Iranian town of Minab was hit, killing 85 people, according to the local prosecutor cited by state media.

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports. Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump says ‘bombs will be dropping everywhere’

In a video message on social media, Mr Trump cited Washington’s decades-old dispute with Iran and Iranian attacks, dating to the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran during the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Mr Trump said the aim was “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime”.

He urged Iranians to stay sheltered because “bombs will be dropping everywhere,” but added: “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

But he faced pushback from opposition Democrats, and a few of his fellow Republicans in US government, who said a prolonged campaign against Iran would be illegal without congressional approval and that lawmakers should vote within days.

Mr Netanyahu said the joint US-Israeli attack “will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands” and “remove the yoke of tyranny.”

Iran’s clerical leaders were already in a difficult position after mass anti-government demonstrations in January, which led to a crackdown in which thousands of people were killed in the worst domestic unrest since the era of the 1979 revolution.

Protesters had again taken to the streets in recent days in remembrance of those killed the previous month.

Israeli military operations over the past two years had already killed some of Iran’s senior military officials and severely weakened several of Tehran’s once-feared proxy forces across the Middle East.

After Israel pounded Iran in a 12-day air war in June joined by the United States, the US and Israel had warned that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

The threats were backed up recently by a US military buildup in the region, even as Iranian and US officials held nuclear talks.

Lieutenant-General Eyal Zamir, the Israeli armed forces chief of staff, said that over the past months, he had been involved in preparing joint battle plans against Iran in coordination with senior leaders in the US military.

Missiles fired at Arab Gulf states

Oil markets have been closely watching the standoff. Mr Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy, predicted prices could shoot up by US$10 to US$20 a barrel when markets open on March 2, if there is no sign of de-escalation.

Iran, the third-largest producer in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, pumps about 4 per cent of global oil supplies, and a far larger share is shipped past its coast through the strait leading out of the Gulf.

In Israel, sirens and mobile-phone warnings sent Israelis rushing to air raid shelters as Iran launched a series of missile barrages. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

Loud booms sounded in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, an oil producer and close US ally, and several blasts were heard in the business capital Dubai, where one of the city’s plush hotel districts was also hit.

Ms Nada AlGarhy, 30, said she and her husband had been at the Waldorf Astoria hotel on Dubai’s luxury Palm development for Iftar, the evening meal during the fasting month of Ramadan, when they heard a loud explosion.

Bahrain said the service centre of the US Fifth Fleet - base for American naval forces in the region - had been subjected to a missile attack.

Video footage showed a thick grey plume of smoke rising from near the island state’s coastline.

Qatar said it had downed all missiles targeting the country and that it had a right to respond.

Kuwait confirmed a missile attack on a US military base there. REUTERS