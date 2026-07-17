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Iran’s IRGC say they targeted US command centre in Syria, state media reports

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on July 17 they had attacked a US special operations command centre at al-Tanf in Syria in retaliation for the killing of Iranian soldiers in Iranshahr, state media reported.

Reuters could not independently verify the claim, and there was no immediate comment from the Syrian government or the US military.

The US military said in February it completed a withdrawal from the al-Tanf base positioned at the tri-border confluence of Syria, Jordan and Iraq.

Syria has sought to avoid being drawn into the regional conflict that has engulfed neighbouring countries, including Lebanon, where Hezbollah has fought Israeli forces, and Iraq, where Iran-backed armed groups have launched drone and rocket attacks.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in March that his country would stay out of any conflict unless it came under attack.

“Unless Syria is targeted by any party, Syria will remain outside any conflict,” Sharaa said at an event hosted by the Chatham House think tank in London.

The Guards also said Iran retained full control of the Strait of Hormuz and that no oil or gas would be exported through the waterway for as long as US attacks continued, according to the state media report. REUTERS