Iran's guards say it seized a foreign oil tanker in the Gulf: TV

TEHERAN (BLOOMBERG) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday (July 18) they have seized a foreign vessel smuggling one million litres of fuel in the Persian Gulf, according to state-run Press TV news channel. It didn’t provide further details.

Patrolling forces stopped the vessel south of Larak island, close to the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping chokepoint at the mouth of the Gulf, according to state-run Tasnim news agency.

Tensions have been building in the region over the past months following attacks on ships.

An Iranian foreign ministry official said on Wednesday a small oil tanker that had gone missing in the area had technical difficulties and was towed into Iranian waters for repairs, according to the ISNA news agency.

While Iran has been blamed for attacks on merchant shipping in recent months, it has denied responsibility.