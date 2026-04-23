Iran’s exiled former crown prince splattered with red liquid in Berlin

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Mr Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, was approached from behind by an unidentified man who splashed him with a red liquid.

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Mr Reza Pahlavi, Iran’s exiled crown prince, was splashed with a red liquid during a visit in Berlin.

Videos on social media showed the son of Iran’s last shah leaving a press briefing when an unidentified man approached him from behind, throwing what appeared to be tomato sauce and splattering his coat and neck.

Security personnel immediately restrained the man and escorted Mr Pahlavi to a waiting vehicle. Across the street, a group of people were chanting and waving Iranian and German flags.

Mr Pahlavi is a divisive figure. While he’s tried to position himself as someone who could helm a transitional government in Iran after country’s war with the US and Israel, that effort has gained little traction.

During his visit in Berlin, he was not invited to meet any government figures. BLOOMBERG