Iran’s ethnic fault lines offer path for US, Israel

People stand in rubble at the site of an Israel and US strike on a police station in Tehran, Iran, on March 3.

– Seeking to bring down Iran’s Islamic republic, the US and Israel could see a path by exploiting ethnic tensions, a strategy attractive to military planners but fraught with long-term risks.

Just over half of Iran’s population is Persian, but the country of 90 million has seen less strife along ethnic lines than many of its neighbours, despite plenty of discontent against the clerical Shi’ite government that cracked down ruthlessly on protests weeks ago.

Since Israel and the US attacked Iran on Feb 28 , killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran has launched missiles and drones across the region and specifically targeted Iranian Kurdish groups across the border in Iraq.

One guard was killed in a strike on a camp on March 4 , Mr Khalil Sanani, spokesman of the exiled Kurdistan Freedom Party, told AFP.

CNN reported on March 3 that the CIA was working to arm Iranian Kurdish forces with hopes of fomenting an uprising.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the story “completely false” but confirmed that President Donald Trump had spoken to Kurdish leaders.

Iranian Kurdish fighters are attractive for the US as “they really are the most organised segment of the broader Iranian opposition movement”, said Dr Mohammed Salih, a non-resident senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s national security programme.

Mr Reza Pahlavi, the son of the late shah toppled in the 1979 Islamic revolution, has “brand recognition”, but lacks an armed faction on the ground, Dr Salih said.

“The direction that things seem to be taking in Iran is that the US and Israel seem to be really needing boots on the ground, in the absence of being willing to send in their own troops,” he said.

Another option would be the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (MEK), an armed group known for rallies around the world and its aggressive courtship of Western politicians.

But the MEK was long considered a terrorist group by Washington and enjoys little support inside Iran, where it is reviled for allying with Saddam Hussein’s Iraq during the devastating 1980-88 war.

Opportunity for special forces

Kurdish fighters could serve a similar function as Afghanistan’s minority-dominated Northern Alliance in 2001 by creating a zone in which US special forces can operate, said Mr Stefano Ritondale, a former military intelligence specialist.

A successful Kurdish offensive could also “enable a spreading of discontent” that overwhelms the Islamic republic, said Mr Ritondale, now chief intelligence officer at Artorias, a global risk intelligence provider.

“What is interesting in the thought process from the administration is using the Kurds as an armed opposition to really challenge authority, and then causing a cascading effect where people go back out in the streets and protest,” he said.

Kurds have allied with the US for decades, with mixed results.

US support helped bring de facto autonomy to Kurds in Iraq and Syria. But Washington recently dropped support for autonomy by Syrian Kurdish fighters who battled the Islamic State group, as Mr Trump backs the new government in Damascus.

Kurds, while mostly Sunni, share cultural and linguistic affinities with Persians and have historically had less friction with the Iranian state than with fellow Kurds in Iraq and Turkey.

Kurds make up about nine per cent of Iran’s population, while the largest minority group is the Azeris, a Turkic people near Azerbaijan, though they are highly integrated in Iranian society.

Ayatollah Khamenei is Azeri and President Masoud Pezeshkian is of mixed Azeri and Kurdish origin.

Other geographically concentrated minorities include Arabs, Turkmens and Baluchis, whose militants have waged a violent insurgency across the border in Pakistan.

Fears on splitting Iran

Some observers warn of deep risks to an ethnic strategy, which could set off new sorts of conflict.

A reliance on Kurdish fighters could also put the US and Israel on a collision course with Mr Pahlavi.

Just days before the US and Israeli attack, five Iranian Kurdish groups announced a joint coalition with the goals of “Kurdish self-determination” and toppling the Islamic republic.

Mr Pahlavi accused them of threatening national unity and said “Iran’s territorial integrity is the ultimate red line”.

Mr Arash Saleh, the US representative of one of the groups, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, said his movement was seeking a federal Iran.

“We see ourselves as a kind of Iranian force that wants to keep the territorial integrity of Iran,” he said.

“But we believe the best solution to keep this territorial integrity as strong as possible is to come up with some mechanisms so that all Iranians feel like they’re the members of this country.” AFP