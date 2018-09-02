Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says war unlikely but urges boosting defence capacities

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday (Sept 2) war was unlikely but called on Iran's armed forces to boost their defence capacities, according to his official website.

On Saturday, Iran announced plans to boost its ballistic and cruise missile capacity and acquire modern fighter planes and submarines to boost its defences as the country faces increased tension with the United States following the US pullout from Teheran's nuclear agreement with world powers.

"Ayatollah Khamenei emphasised that based on political calculations there is no likelihood of a military war but added that the armed forces must be vigilant ... and raise their personnel and equipment capacities," the website quoted Khamenei as telling commanders of Iran's air defence forces.

Saturday's news of the military development plans came a day after Iran dismissed a French call for negotiations on Teheran's future nuclear plans, its ballistic missile arsenal and its role in wars in Syria and Yemen.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said last month the Islamic Republic's military prowess was what deterred Washington from attacking it.