Iran’s army says it attacked UAE’s Al Minhad Air Base with drones, state TV reports

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Aug 31 - Iran's army said it attacked the United Arab Emirates' Al Minhad Air Base with drones early on Monday, Iranian state TV reported, citing a statement from the army.

The army said the attack targeted locations where U.S. forces and helicopters were stationed at the base.

It said the attack was in response to the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and Iranian civilians on Larak Island.

There was no immediate comment from the UAE on Iran’s claim that it attacked the Al Minhad Air Base and the UAE's defence ministry had not issued a statement on the matter. REUTERS