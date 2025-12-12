Iran's Araqchi to visit Beirut after Lebanese foreign minister declines trip to Tehran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqhchi looks on during a press conference in Istanbul, Turkey, June 22, 2025. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Dec 11 - Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, said on Thursday he would travel to Beirut for talks after receiving a formal ‍invitation ​from his Lebanese counterpart, who a day ‍earlier had declined to visit Tehran for direct talks.

On Wednesday, Lebanese Foreign ​Minister ​Youssef Raji said "current conditions" prevented him from travelling to Tehran, but stressed that the move did not mean rejection of ‍dialogue with Iran.

Raji told Reuters late on Wednesday that he ​had invited Araqchi "in a ⁠formal diplomatic letter to come to Beirut to hold talks."

Araqchi said on X that he would "gladly accept the invitation to come to Beirut," although he ​said he found Raji's position "bemusing." He said foreign ministers of countries with "full ‌diplomatic relations" did not need ​a neutral venue to meet.

"Subjected to Israeli occupation and blatant 'ceasefire' violations, I fully understand why my esteemed Lebanese counterpart is not prepared to visit Tehran," Araqchi added.

Raji said on Wednesday that Lebanon was ready to open a new phase of relations with ‍Iran based on mutual respect, sovereignty and non-interference.

He added that ​no strong state could be built unless the government held the exclusive ​right to bear arms, in an apparent ‌reference to calls to disarm Hezbollah, the Iran-aligned Lebanese armed group. REUTERS