Iranians resume haj pilgrimage after 7 years as Saudi pact cools tensions

MECCA, Saudi Arabia - If a landmark reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran has eased tensions in the Gulf, clouds have also lifted at the haj pilgrimage, where Iranian visitors finally feel welcome again.

Seven years of enmity between the Sunni and Shi’ite powers had made for a cool reception for Iranian pilgrims joining worshippers from around the world for the event.

But at the haj now, held three months after Riyadh and Teheran agreed to repair relations, the atmosphere is suddenly very different.

An Iranian tour operator who has joined the haj on several occasions said he was feeling “comfort and safety” in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

“Yes, we were subjected to harassment,” said the 55-year-old, who did not want to give his name, citing the sensitivity of the matter.

“We felt that our presence was not wanted in the first place,” he added, speaking in halting Arabic near the Grand Mosque in Mecca. “But all that has changed now after the reconciliation.”

The January 2016 schism was linked to religion, as Riyadh cut ties after demonstrations at its Iranian missions over Saudi Arabia’s execution of Shi’ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

In March, the two sides announced a surprise Chinese-brokered detente. In June, Iran reopened its Riyadh embassy and the Saudi foreign minister visited Teheran.

The rapprochement has had a knock-on effect around the region, where Saudi Arabia and Iran have backed opposing sides in a number of conflicts and disputes.

Saudi Arabia opened talks with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who they have been fighting at the head of an international coalition since 2015, and repaired relations with Syria’s isolated leader Bashar al-Assad.

The haj had previously proved a sticking point between Riyadh and Teheran. No Iranian pilgrims were allowed in 2016, the year that ties were ruptured, as the two sides were unable to organise a protocol for them to attend.

Saudi Arabia and Iran traded accusations in 2015, when 464 Iranians were among 2,300 pilgrims killed in a stampede, the worst in a series of haj disasters.

In 1987, Saudi security forces clashed with Iranian pilgrims who had organised an unauthorised protest, resulting in the deaths of more than 400 people including 275 Iranians, according to an official toll.