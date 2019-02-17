Iranian parliament to summon President Rouhani over economic crisis

TEHERAN (DPA) - The Iranian parliament is planning to summon President Hassan Rouhani to face questions over the country's economic crisis, local media reported on Sunday (Feb 17).

Several members of parliament confirmed the reports to the ISNA news agency.

Local media reports said the summons could potentially lead to a vote of confidence.

The president will be asked to comment on 14 issues, including unemployment and inflation, according to the reports. The exact timing of the summoning has not been determined yet.

Iran has been thrown into an economic crisis since US President Donald Trump resumed sanctions against the oil-exporting nation last year. The exchange rate of its currency versus other major currencies has plummeted and inflation is rising, as oil exports slump.

Economists say the country should avoid an economic collapse, since Iran has managed to diversify its economy. But Rouhani can no longer rely on a 2015 nuclear deal - largely hollowed out by the return of US sanctions - to help the economy.

The economic decline has led hardliners to try to push Rouhani out of office. The summoning to parliament is Rouhani's second since the moderate cleric was elected president in 2013.