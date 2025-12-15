Iranian Nobel laureate hospitalised twice after ‘violent arrest’, say family

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi's family said she suffered blows from security forces who arrested her.

DUBAI – Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was taken to the hospital emergency room twice after suffering blows from security forces who arrested her on ‍Dec ​12 , her family told the Narges Foundation on ‍Dec 15 .

The human rights activist won the award while in prison in 2023, following her three-decade ​campaign for ​women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty in Iran.

She was re-arrested on Dec 12, having been released in late 2024 , after denouncing the suspicious ‍death of lawyer Khosrow Alikordi.

Mashhad prosecutor Hasan Hematifar had told reporters on Dec 13 ​that Ms Mohammadi and Mr Alikordi’s brother ⁠had made provocative remarks at the lawyer’s memorial ceremony in the north-eastern city of Mashhad and encouraged those present “to chant norm‑breaking slogans” and “disturb the peace”.

The family-run Narges Foundation said Ms Mohammadi had ​made a call to her family late on Dec 14 .

“Narges Mohammadi said in the call that the ‌intensity of the blows was so ​heavy, forceful and repeated that she was taken to the hospital emergency room twice... Her physical condition at the time of the call was not good, and she appeared unwell,” the foundation said in a post on X.

Ms Mohammadi had been released in December 2024 from Tehran’s Evin prison after the suspension of her ‍jail term to undergo medical treatment.

She told her family she was accused ​of “cooperating with the Israeli government” and received death threats from security forces, prompting her to ​request her legal team to file a formal complaint ‌against the detaining security body and the violent manner of her arrest.

There was no immediate comment from the Iranian ‌authorities. REUTERS