Iranian military helicopter crashes into fruit market, four dead

DUBAI – An Iranian Army helicopter crashed into a fruit market in the central province of Isfahan on Feb 24, killing the pilot, co-pilot and two merchants, state media reported.

The helicopter came down in the city of Dorcheh, causing a fire that was put out by emergency services, the reports added.

Experts say Iran has a poor air safety record, with repeated crashes, many involving aircraft bought before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and lacking original spare parts for maintenance.

Last week, a US-built F-4 fighter belonging to Iran's regular air force crashed in the western province of Hamadan, killing one pilot during a training flight. REUTERS

