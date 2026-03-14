Iranian media reports no damage to Kharg oil infrastructure after US strike

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A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island, Iran, on Feb 25. The island handles roughly 90 per cent of Iran’s crude exports.

TEHRAN – No oil infrastructure was damaged in US strikes on Kharg Island, Tehran’s crude export hub in the Gulf, Iranian media reported on March 14 .

The Fars news agency, citing sources on the island, reported there had been no damage to oil facilities after President Donald Trump said US strikes had destroyed only military targets.

Mr Trump had threatened in a social media post to target oil infrastructure on the island, a crucial hub for Iran, if Tehran continues to block the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has, in turn, threatened to target US-linked oil infrastructure.

According to Fars, the US operation “tried to damage the army’s defences, the Joshan naval base, the airport control tower and the helicopter hangar of the Iran Continental Shelf Oil Company”.

Kharg Island, a scrubby stretch of land in the northern Gulf around 30km off the Iranian mainland, handles roughly 90 per cent of Iran’s crude exports. AFP