Iranian government making case for demise with indiscriminate attacks, EU’s Kallas says

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas attends a press conference in Krakow, Poland, February 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

WARSAW, March 4 - Iran's government is making a strong case for its demise by indiscriminately attacking its neighbours, EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas told reporters on Wednesday.

"Iran's strategy is to sow chaos and set the region on fire," Kallas said.

Turkey said earlier on Wednesday that NATO air defences destroyed an Iranian ballistic missile headed into Turkish airspace.

Asked about the incident, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said: "Iran is broadening the war to countries that did not attack it ... there is a well known saying it's worse than a crime, it's a mistake."

Kallas said the war in the Middle East is diverting attention from Ukraine, but it was important not to let the war in Ukraine recede into the background. She added that the conflict in Iran has cost Russia an ally, but cautioned that Russia could benefit from a spike in oil prices stemming from the crisis. REUTERS