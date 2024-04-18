Iranian commander warns Tehran could review its 'nuclear doctrine' amid Israeli threats

FILE PHOTO: Iranians carry a model of a missile during a celebration following the IRGC attack on Israel, in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2024. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Apr 18, 2024, 07:54 PM
Published
Apr 18, 2024, 07:46 PM

DUBAI - Iran could review its "nuclear doctrine" amid Israeli threats, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Thursday, raising concerns about Tehran's nuclear programme which it has always said was strictly for peaceful purposes.

"A review of our nuclear doctrine and politics as well as considerations previously communicated is entirely possible," Ahmad Haghtalab, the commander in charge of nuclear security, said according to semi-official Tasnim news agency

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the last say on Tehran's nuclear programme, which the West suspects has military purposes.

Khamenei has said on numerous occasions that Tehran has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids. REUTERS

