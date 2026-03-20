Iran attack hits Israel oil refinery in Haifa, some damage reported

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Smoke rising from an oil refinery that was damaged in an Iranian attack, in Haifa, Israel, on March 19.

JERUSALEM - An Iranian missile attack hit Israel's Oil Refineries in the northern port city of Haifa but did not cause “significant damage”, Israel's Energy Ministry said on March 19.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen said power was briefly disrupted, with electricity restored to most of those who were affected.

“The damage to the power grid in the north is localized and not significant,” Mr Cohen said. “Also, in the barrage towards the north, there was no significant damage to Israeli infrastructure sites.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted refineries in Haifa, Israel’s third-largest city, and in Ashdod, in the country’s south, “along with a range of security targets and military support centres of the Zionist regime”, which it said “were hit by pinpoint missiles”.

There was no immediate word on whether the Ashdod refinery was hit.

Police said bomb disposal units were at several sites in Haifa where munitions landed. No casualties were reported.

Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection said debris from a missile that was intercepted fell in Haifa and was being examined as a hazardous materials incident.

Israel Electric Corporation said a power line in the Haifa area was hit by shrapnel, causing a brief outage, but that electricity was restored to all customers within about 45 minutes.

In June 2025, Oil Refineries in Haifa was hit by an Iranian missile, which killed three people and halted operations. REUTERS