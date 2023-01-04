Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti released on bail: Media

TEHERAN - Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, jailed for almost three weeks over her support for the country’s protest movement, was released on bail on Wednesday, local media reported.

She is the most high-profile person to be imprisoned by the authorities in Iran since demonstrations erupted over the death in custody of Ms Mahsa Amini in September. Ms Amini, 22, was an Iranian Kurd who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.

The Iranian authorities say hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have been killed and thousands arrested in what they generally describe as “riots”, accusing hostile foreign powers and opposition groups of stoking the unrest.

Alidoosti, 38, was arrested on Dec 17 after making a string of social media posts supporting the protest movement – including removing her headscarf and condemning the execution of protesters.

“My client was released on bail today”, lawyer Zahra Minooee told the Isna news agency on Wednesday.

Alidoosti has considerable international renown, performing in award-winning films by director Asghar Farhadi, including the Oscar-winning 2016 film The Salesman.

Alidoosti appeared in two of Farhadi’s earliest films before he won international renown – Beautiful City in 2004 and Fireworks Wednesday in 2006.

She then appeared in the 2009 film About Elly, which earned Farhadi the Silver Bear for best director at the Berlin film festival, before reuniting for The Salesman.

Rights groups and celebrities abroad including hundreds of high-profile figures from the global cinema industry had called for her to be freed.

The reformist newspaper Shargh published pictures on Telegram purportedly showing Alidoosti after her release from the Evin prison in northern Teheran.

Alidoosti is seen smiling as she talks on a mobile phone while holding a bouquet of flowers, surrounded by supporters, according to the paper. AFP