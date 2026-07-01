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Iran warns of immediate response to any threat, cites US commitment to restrain Israel

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attends a press conference alongside Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (not pictured), in Baghdad, Iraq, June 28, 2026. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attends a press conference alongside Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (not pictured), in Baghdad, Iraq, June 28, 2026. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

DUBAI, July 1 - Iran will deliver an immediate and powerful response to any threat against its people or leadership, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in an X post on Wednesday.

"POTUS has committed the U.S. to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them," Araqchi said.

The U.S. and Iran held technical talks in Doha on Wednesday as they seek to agree on the flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and secure a lasting ceasefire, a source with direct knowledge of the talks and an Iranian official said.

Araqchi's X post was attached to comments made by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stating that Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei was "marked for death." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.