Iran used drone to attack tanker off Oman, TV says citing Israeli official

JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - An Israeli official has accused Iran of staging a drone attack on a tanker off the Omani coast on Thursday (July 29), Israel's Channel 13 TV said on Friday.

Zodiac Maritime, the Israeli-owned company which manages the Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged tanker, earlier said the attack killed two crewmen, a British and a Romanian, and described it as suspected piracy.

"What we have here is a terrorist act by Iran," the TV channel cited the unnamed Israeli official as saying.

"The Romanian fatality was apparently the captain of the ship, and the Briton a security man. The Iranians struck the ship's body using an unmanned aerial vehicle," he added.

There was no immediate reaction from the Iranian authorities about the accusation.