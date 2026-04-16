Iran, US narrow differences after Pakistani mediation but splits remain: Senior Iranian official

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Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, (left) visited Tehran on April 15 to try to prevent a renewal of the conflict.

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– Iran and the US have made some progress as they push for an agreement under Pakistani mediation, but more than halfway through a two-week truce, big splits remain, including over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, a senior Iranian official said on April 16.

“The trip of the Pakistani army chief to Tehran was effective in reducing differences in some areas, but fundamental disagreements still remain in the nuclear field... More hopes have been created for extending the ceasefire and holding a second round of talks,” the senior official said.

“The fate of Iran’s highly enriched uranium and the duration of Iran’s nuclear restrictions are among the highly disputed issues for which no solution has yet been found.”

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, visited Tehran on April 15 to try to prevent a renewal of the conflict. Pakistan hosted the war’s first peace talks last weekend.

A spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on April 16 that no dates have been decided for a second round of talks between the US and Iran.

The two nations failed last weekend to agree on an end to the war that US President Donald Trump launched alongside Israel with a surprise attack on Feb 28, triggering Iranian fire at Gulf states and igniting a parallel conflict in Lebanon. REUTERS