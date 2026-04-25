Iran to make offer aimed at satisfying US demands, Trump tells Reuters

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump told Reuters in a phone call that the Iranians plan to make an offer but he didn't know what it would be.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump told Reuters on April 24 that Iran plans to make an offer aimed at satisfying US demands, as peace talks were expected to resume in Pakistan.

“They’re making an offer and we’ll have to see,” Mr Trump said during a phone interview.

Mr Trump said he did not know what the offer would be yet. He has been adamant that any deal include Iran giving up its enriched uranium and allowing freedom of oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to depart on April 25 for the Pakistani capital Islamabad for talks with an Iranian delegation.

Mr Trump on April 23 had expressed concern about who was leading Iran, and US officials have said they believe the leadership is fractured.

On April 24, when asked who the US was negotiating with, Mr Trump said: “I don’t want to say that, but we’re dealing with the people that are in charge now.”

He declined to provide names.

Reuters reported earlier that Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was expected in Islamabad on April 24 to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks with the US.

Mr Trump has insisted the US military will maintain a blockade against Iran’s ports until an agreement is reached.

When asked what is needed to lift the blockade, Mr Trump said: “I’d have to be able to answer that question later. I have to see what they’re offering.” REUTERS