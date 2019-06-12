Iran to ask Japan's Abe to mediate over US oil sanctions

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves upon his departure for Tehran at Haneda airport in Tokyo on June 12, 2019.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves upon his departure for Teheran at Haneda airport in Tokyo on June 12, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
DUBAI (REUTERS) - Iran plans to ask Japan to mediate between Teheran and Washington to ease oil sanctions imposed by the United States, Iranian officials told Reuters ahead of a visit to Iran by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Japan can help ease the ongoing tension between Iran and America... As a goodwill gesture, America should either lift the unjust oil sanctions or extend the waivers or suspend them," a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

Another official said "Mr Abe can be a great mediator to facilitate that".

