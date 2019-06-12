Iran to ask Japan's Abe to mediate over US oil sanctions

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Iran plans to ask Japan to mediate between Teheran and Washington to ease oil sanctions imposed by the United States, Iranian officials told Reuters ahead of a visit to Iran by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Japan can help ease the ongoing tension between Iran and America... As a goodwill gesture, America should either lift the unjust oil sanctions or extend the waivers or suspend them," a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

Another official said "Mr Abe can be a great mediator to facilitate that".