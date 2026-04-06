Straitstimes.com header logo

Iran struck US forces relocated on Kuwait's Bubiyan island, military spokesperson says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

DUBAI, April 6 - U.S. forces located on Kuwait's Bubiyan island were targeted by Iran, the spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a video statement shared by state media on Monday.

Ebrahim Zolfaqari said Iran targeted satellite equipment and munitions on the island with drones, adding that U.S. forces had relocated there from Arifjan camp after that base was repeatedly struck by Iran.

Bubiyan island is the largest of Kuwait's coastal islands chain, located in the northwest of the Gulf.

Six people were injured from debris falling in a residential area in northern Kuwait after an Iranian attack, Kuwait's health ministry said earlier. REUTERS

See more on

Kuwait

Iran

Media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.