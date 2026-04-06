Iran struck US forces relocated on Kuwait's Bubiyan island, military spokesperson says

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DUBAI, April 6 - U.S. forces located on Kuwait's Bubiyan island were targeted by Iran, the spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a video statement shared by state media on Monday.

Ebrahim Zolfaqari said Iran targeted satellite equipment and munitions on the island with drones, adding that U.S. forces had relocated there from Arifjan camp after that base was repeatedly struck by Iran.

Bubiyan island is the largest of Kuwait's coastal islands chain, located in the northwest of the Gulf.

Six people were injured from debris falling in a residential area in northern Kuwait after an Iranian attack, Kuwait's health ministry said earlier. REUTERS