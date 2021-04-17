Iran state TV identifies man it says was behind blast at Natanz nuclear site

IRAN (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AFP) - Iran's state television on Saturday (April 17) identified a man it said was behind a recent explosion at its main Natanz nuclear plant.

"Reza Karimi, the perpetrator of this sabotage..., has been identified," state TV said. It said he had fled Iran before last Sunday's blast that Iran has blamed on Israel.

"Necessary and legal steps for his arrest and return to the country are underway," the television added.

Mr Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, said last week that the disruption at the Natanz facility, home to thousands of gas centrifuges, showed there was an attempt to thwart both Iran's atomic progress and the ongoing diplomacy in Vienna, state TV reported.

Days after the incident, Teheran wrote to the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency to announce "that Iran will start 60 per cent enrichment," the state-run IRNA news agency reported. Such a move would bring Iran closer to the 90 per cent purity threshold for military use. Under the nuclear deal, Iran had committed to keep enrichment to 3.67 per cent.

The accord between Iran and the UN Security Council's permanent members plus Germany promised Iran relief from punishing sanctions in return for agreeing to limits on its nuclear programme.

Iran has always denied it is seeking a nuclear bomb, while Israel has vowed it will stop the Islamic republic from ever building an atom bomb, which it considers an existential threat to the Jewish state.

The mysterious blast at Natanz has sharply heightened tensions between the two powers already engaged in a shadow war on lands and seas across the Middle East, with Iran on Monday vowing to take "revenge".