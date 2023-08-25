Iran stages 'electronic warfare' drills against mock enemy drones -state TV

Iran on Friday launched exercises to test its “electronic warfare” capabilities against mock enemy drones, fighter jets and helicopters, state television reported.

It said units from the military's navy, ground and air forces as well as air defences took part in the drills in the central, largely desert region of the Islamic Republic.

The exercises featured domestically manufactured radars, drones, manned and unmanned fighter jets, micro aerial vehicles and other military equipment, state TV said.

“The army has the appropriate infrastructure, and we have achieved favourable results in countering threats in today’s world and predicting future threats in this sensitive and complicated arena,” said Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the army’s coordination department, according to the state-run English language Press TV.

Iran has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes that bar it from importing many weapons. Tehran announced on Tuesday the building of an advanced, homemade drone named Mohajer-10 with an improved flight range and duration as well as a greater payload capacity.

The United States has accused Iran of providing Mohajer-6 drones, among other unmanned aerial vehicles, to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine last year. Tehran denies this.

Western military analysts say Iran sometimes exaggerates its weapons capabilities. REUTERS