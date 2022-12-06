Iran sentences five to hang over protest-linked killing

TEHERAN - Iran has sentenced to death five people over the killing of a Basij paramilitary force member during nationwide protests sparked by Ms Mahsa Amini’s death in the custody of the country’s morality police, the judiciary said on Tuesday.

Another 11 people, including three children, were handed lengthy jail terms over the murder, judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told a news conference, adding that the sentences could be appealed.

Prosecutors said Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to a slain protester, Hadis Najafi.

Najafi was killed on Sept 21, five days into the wave of protests that erupted across Iran after the death of Ms Amini, following her arrest by the morality police for an alleged breach of the country’s hijab dress code for women.

Iran has struggled to quell the protests and street violence.

In a surprise move, Iran’s prosecutor-general, Mr Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, was on Sunday quoted as saying that the morality police units - known formally as Gasht-e Ershad (“Guidance Patrol”) - had been closed down.

But his comments have yet to be followed up by an official announcement and have drawn widespread scepticism.

Ajamian had died on Nov 3 in Karaj, a city west of Teheran, after being attacked with “knives, stones, fists, kicks” and being dragged on the street, said the judiciary spokesman.

He belonged to the Basij, a state-sanctioned volunteer force that is linked to Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

‘War against God’

The five sentenced to death were convicted of “corruption on earth”, one of the most serious offences under Islamic syariah law in Iran.

The other 11, including a woman, were convicted for “their role in the riots” and received long jail terms, said Mr Setayeshi.

The latest court rulings bring to 11 the number of people sentenced to death in Iran over the protests, described as “riots” by the authorities.

On Nov 20, the revolutionary court of Teheran handed down the death penalty for a person found guilty of “moharebeh”, which means waging “war against God”.