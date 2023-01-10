Iran sentences ex-president’s daughter to 5-year prison term for backing protests

DUBAI - The activist daughter of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has been sentenced to five years in prison, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

The lawyer did not give details of the charges against Ms Faezeh Hashemi. But Teheran’s public prosecutor indicted Ms Hashemi in 2022 on charges of “propaganda against the system”, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

State media in September reported she was arrested for “inciting riots” in Teheran during protests triggered by the death of Ms Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, in police custody.

The demonstrations have posed one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution.

“Following the arrest of Ms Faezeh Hashemi, she was sentenced to five years in prison, but the sentence is not final,” defence lawyer Neda Shams wrote on her Twitter account.

In 2012, Ms Hashemi was sentenced to jail and banned from political activities for “anti state propaganda” dating back to the 2009 disputed presidential election.

Her father died in 2017.

Former president Rafsanjani’s pragmatic policies of economic liberalisation and better relations with the West attracted fierce supporters and equally fierce critics during his life. He was one of the founders of the Islamic Republic.

Ms Hashemi’s sentencing comes as Iran ordered three more men executed for offences related to the civil unrest triggered by Ms Amini’s death

The latest sentences – for three men who were convicted of the killings of three members of the security forces – bring to 17 the official total of detainees condemned to death in connection with nearly four months of protests.

Four executions have been carried out, while six of those convicted have been granted retrials.

Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said on Monday at least 109 protesters now in detention have been sentenced to death or face charges that can carry capital punishment.

The Islamic republic has been rocked by a wave of protests since the Sept 16 death in custody of Ms Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women. REUTERS