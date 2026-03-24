Iran sends waves of missiles into Israel, dismisses Trump’s talk of negotiations as ‘fake news’

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Emergency personnel work at the site following Iranian missile barrages in central Israel, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 24.

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WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM/TEL AVIV - Iran launched multiple waves of missiles at Israel on March 24, the Israeli military said, after US President Donald Trump postponed the bombing of the Islamic Republic’s power plants and other energy infrastructure because of what he described as productive talks with Iranian officials.

The missiles triggered air raid sirens in Israel, including Tel Aviv, where gaping holes were torn through a multi-storey apartment building.

It was not immediately clear if the damage was caused by a direct hit or debris from an interception.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service said they were searching for civilians trapped in one building in Tel Aviv and discovered civilians in a shelter in another damaged building.

Israel’s military said on March 24 its fighter jets had carried out a large wave of strikes in central Tehran on March 23, targeting key command centres, including facilities associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ intelligence arm and the Iranian Intelligence Ministry.

It said more than 50 additional targets were hit overnight, including ballistic missile storage and launch sites.

Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on March 23 that the US and Iran had held “very good and productive” conversations about a “complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East”.

As a result, Mr Trump said he was postponing for five days a plan to hit Iran’s power plants, which he had threatened if Iran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the pause only applies to Iran’s energy sites and US strikes on the country continue, US news outlet Semafor reported, citing a US official.

Iran has effectively closed the key strait, a conduit for about 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas, since the US and Israel launched their war on Feb 28. More than 2,000 people have been killed in the war.

Iran responded to the threat, saying it would hammer infrastructure of US allies in the Middle East, raising the prospect of an extreme disruption to global energy supplies.

Iran denies negotiations

Mr Trump’s step-back sent share prices higher and oil prices sharply lower to below US$100 (S$127) a barrel, a sudden reversal to a market swoon caused by his weekend threats and Iran’s vows to respond.

Those gains were in jeopardy on March 24, however, after Iran’s powerful parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf - who an Israeli official and two other sources familiar with the matter said was the interlocutor in the talks on the Iranian side - said no negotiations had taken place.

“No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped,” he wrote on X.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they were launching fresh attacks on US targets, and described Mr Trump’s words as “psychological operations” that were “worn out” and having no impact on Tehran’s fight.

On March 24, US Treasury yields pushed higher and the dollar regained lost ground as the world continues to grapple with an energy shock triggered by Iran's threat to shipping in the strait.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 4.2 per cent to US$104.21 a barrel, reversing some of their 10 per cent slide from March 23, while US crude CLc1 rose 4.3 per cent to US$91.93 per barrel.

“The underlying situation is still incredibly fragile or flammable,” said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

‘Major points of agreement’

Mr Trump told reporters his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who had been negotiating with Iran before the war, had held discussions with a top Iranian official into the evening on March 22 and would continue on March 23.

“We have had very, very strong talks. We’ll see where they lead. We have major points of agreement, I would say, almost all points of agreement,” he said on March 23.

A European official said that while there had been no direct negotiations between the two nations, Egypt, Pakistan and Gulf states were relaying messages.

A Pakistani official and a second source told Reuters that direct talks on ending the war could be held in Islamabad as soon as this week.

The Pakistani official said US Vice-President J.D. Vance, as well as Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner, were expected to meet Iranian officials in Islamabad this week, following a call between Mr Trump and Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir.

The White House confirmed Mr Trump’s call with Mr Munir. The Pakistani prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Iranian media reported that Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the impact of the war on regional and global security.

“If the parties desire, Islamabad is always willing to host talks. It has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy to promote peace and stability in the region,” Mr Tahir Andrabi, a spokesman for Pakistan’s foreign ministry, told Reuters.

Although there was no immediate confirmation that talks had taken place as described by Mr Trump, Iran’s foreign ministry described initiatives to reduce tensions.

It said Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had reviewed developments related to the Strait of Hormuz with his Omani counterpart and agreed to continue consultations between the two countries. REUTERS