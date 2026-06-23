Iran says UN watchdog will not be allowed to inspect bombed nuclear sites

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A view of the Natanz nuclear complex in Iran on March 7. Iran said Natanz was again hit in the most recent war with the US and Israel, but Israel said it was “not aware of a strike”.

TEHRAN - Iran said on June 23 that inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog would not be given access to its nuclear sites that were bombed during the war with Israel and the United States in 2025.

“We have not had a meeting with the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, nor do we have any plans for the agency to inspect Iran’s nuclear facilities damaged by the US and Zionist military aggression,” said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei at a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP news agency.

On June 22, US Vice-President J.D. Vance had said Iran would allow UN nuclear inspectors to return, calling it “a major milestone... and the first step in permanently denuclearising” Iran.

It followed talks between the foes in Switzerland mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.

In June 2025, a 12-day war between Israel and Iran, which the US later joined, saw Washington bomb three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Iran said Natanz was again hit in the most recent war with the US and Israel, but Israel said it was “not aware of a strike”.

US President Donald Trump claimed in 2025 to have “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear programme, but the extent of the damage is not known.

Iran has so far denied access to the sites, citing security concerns.

Under a law passed by its Parliament, Iran suspended cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency in July 2025, criticising the agency for failing to condemn the Israeli-American strikes.

But in September 2025, it agreed to resume cooperation after the two sides reached an agreement on a new framework. This deal, however, did not apply to the bombed sites.

“There is basically no protocol in this regard,” Baqaei said on June 23.

“As a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, as a country committed to safeguards agreements, we will continue the current procedure, and I think the current procedure is very clear,” he added. AFP