Iran says UN arms embargo on Teheran has been lifted

TEHERAN (AFP) - A five-year UN embargo on arms sales to and from Iran was lifted early Sunday (Oct 18) in line with a 2015 landmark nuclear deal, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

"As of today, all restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran ... are all automatically terminated," the ministry said in a statement.

October 18, 2020 had been set out under the terms of the 2015 deal struck with major world powers as the deadline for several previous UN resolutions.