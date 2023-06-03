Iran says to form naval alliance with Gulf states to ensure regional stability

Iran has recently been trying to mend its strained ties with several Gulf states. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
21 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

TEHERAN – Iran’s navy commander said his country and Saudi Arabia, as well as three other Gulf states, plan to form a naval alliance that will also include India and Pakistan, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

“The countries of the region have today realised that only cooperation with each other brings security to the area,” Iran’s navy commander Shahram Irani was quoted as saying.

He did not elaborate on the shape of the alliance that he said would be formed soon.

Iran has recently been trying to mend its strained ties with several Gulf states.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran ended seven years of hostility under a China-mediated deal, stressing the need for regional stability and economic cooperation.

Naval commander Shahram said the states that will take part in the alliance also include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Pakistan, and India.

Saudi Arabia’s rapprochement with Iran has frustrated Israel’s efforts to isolate Iran diplomatically.

The UAE, which was the first Gulf country to sign a normalisation agreement with Israel in 2020, resumed formal relations with Iran in 2022.

Bahrain and Morocco later joined the UAE in establishing ties with Israel. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Iran, Saudi foreign ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation
Saudi-Iranian ties: A history of ups and downs

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top